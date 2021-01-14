Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KYYWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Keywords Studios stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75. Keywords Studios has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $39.10.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

