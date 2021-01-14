KickToken (KICK) Hits Market Capitalization of $625,502.67

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $625,502.67 and approximately $184,838.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00042035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00381272 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.22 or 0.04050315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.