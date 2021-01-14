Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $62.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KRC. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.46.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $57.76 on Monday. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 113,674 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

