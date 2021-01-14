Kin Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Kin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Kin has a market cap of $75.17 million and $466,807.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00032004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00105503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00059306 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00227052 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

