Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 69160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$172.10.

KXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$230.00 to C$288.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 205.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$180.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$192.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$73.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.3300002 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$3,242,092.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,589,557.15. Also, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$191.11, for a total value of C$4,777,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at C$4,551,513.87. Insiders have sold a total of 53,149 shares of company stock worth $9,744,681 in the last three months.

About Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

