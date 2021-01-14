Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

KMI has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 306.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

