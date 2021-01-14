Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.35.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $4.85 on Monday. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $191.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 39,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $195,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 12.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

