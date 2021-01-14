Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Down 92.1% in December

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the December 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY remained flat at $$7.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 75,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,055. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.

KGFHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

