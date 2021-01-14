KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.29 ($80.34).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €75.60 ($88.94) on Tuesday. KION GROUP AG has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €71.37 and a 200-day moving average of €70.21.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

