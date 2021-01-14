KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 65 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYH. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $253.78 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $156.17 and a one year high of $256.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.98.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

