KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $924,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,943,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,568,000 after buying an additional 40,323 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,708,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $198.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $199.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.67 and a 200 day moving average of $176.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

