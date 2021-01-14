KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 7,682 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 490,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,342,143. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

