KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Takes $462,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

