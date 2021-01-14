Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €107.45 ($126.42).

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) stock opened at €115.66 ($136.07) on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €108.89 and its 200 day moving average is €103.57.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

