Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Koito Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS KOTMY opened at $66.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86. Koito Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $69.58.

