Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the December 15th total of 270,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,298.0 days.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Komercní banka, a.s. stock remained flat at $$28.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $36.15.

KomercnÃ­ banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, and foreign currency accounts.

