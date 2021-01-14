Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RDSMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Koninklijke DSM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

RDSMY stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

