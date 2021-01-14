Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.45

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.45 and last traded at $93.12, with a volume of 2664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.05.

KRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,033,000.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

