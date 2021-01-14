Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 134.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $9.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.43. The company had a trading volume of 863,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,861,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $661.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Macquarie lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.43.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

