Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,742 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,884,000 after purchasing an additional 153,972 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,889,000 after purchasing an additional 190,480 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 96,959 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.30. 264,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,028,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.07. The company has a market cap of $177.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $117.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

