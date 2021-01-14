Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $464.40. The stock had a trading volume of 63,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

