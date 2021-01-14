Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.34.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,658,614.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $363.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,968. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.02 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $375.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.