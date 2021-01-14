Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $82.93

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $702.40 million and $178.32 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama token can now be bought for about $82.93 or 0.00216965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00031743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00107272 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00234952 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,814.09 or 0.85852197 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.