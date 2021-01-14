Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 196140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.22.

LIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.46.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$52.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.9100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.96%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

