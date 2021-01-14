LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LafargeHolcim currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of HCMLY opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.36. LafargeHolcim has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

