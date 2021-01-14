Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 48 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 48 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 49.70 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 51.97.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

