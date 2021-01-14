LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Short Interest Update

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 320.8% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE LAIX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. LAIX has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $35.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LAIX will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

