LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Short Interest Update

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 320.8% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
NYSE LAIX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. LAIX has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $6.45.
About LAIX
LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.
