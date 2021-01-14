Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.54-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $528-533 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512 million.Lands’ End also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.54-0.58 EPS.

NASDAQ LE opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.71. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $27.76.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.80 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

LE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Lands’ End from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

