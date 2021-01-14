Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $146.96

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $146.96 and last traded at $146.41, with a volume of 825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.38.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. 140166 cut shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.06 and its 200-day moving average is $128.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

In other Landstar System news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $2,600,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,545.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 240,888 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Landstar System by 2,226.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,986,000 after acquiring an additional 115,328 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,596,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 80,629 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

