Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.56

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and traded as high as $6.80. Lannett shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 134,817 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lannett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $279.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lannett by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

