Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,035 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 141.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,075 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,898.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 410,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after acquiring an additional 396,891 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,097,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 632,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,809,000 after acquiring an additional 334,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,964,000 after acquiring an additional 284,647 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $102.29. 894,585 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.