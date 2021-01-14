Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,933 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $95.32.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.