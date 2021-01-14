Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at $25,379,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.91 on Thursday, reaching $845.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,847,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $801.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,220.34, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $671.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.20. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

