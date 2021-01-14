Larson Financial Group LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,604.8% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 100,666 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,910. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

