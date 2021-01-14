Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 264 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.06. The company has a market capitalization of $183.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

