Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.8% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 39,833 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 69,041 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 144.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $292,000.

VEA traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.06. 440,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,718,859. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77.

