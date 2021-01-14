Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 27,720 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,720 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.87% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 395.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 31,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,264. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

