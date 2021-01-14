Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 447 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 63,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,471,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.96. The company had a trading volume of 71,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.24. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $123.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

