Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $107.05. 2,664,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.69. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $114.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

