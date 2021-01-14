Lavaca Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,493 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,493 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.48. 1,025,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $258.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Cowen increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

