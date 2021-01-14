Lavaca Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after buying an additional 289,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after buying an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $147.45 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.