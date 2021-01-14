Lavaca Capital LLC Has $463,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,079,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day moving average of $98.84. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $145.64.

