Lavaca Capital LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,747.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,765.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,609.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,818.29.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

