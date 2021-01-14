Lavaca Capital LLC Has $6.48 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,206 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.8% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $738,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 27.3% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.09. 1,994,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,884. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.26.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

