Lavaca Capital LLC Invests $568,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.49. 1,635,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

