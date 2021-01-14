Lavaca Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

