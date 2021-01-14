Lavaca Capital LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,664,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,014,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.67. 87,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,821. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.