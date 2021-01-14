Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 104,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. 17,772,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,033,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $215.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. HSBC dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.