Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 1,090 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,705 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. CSFB boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.75.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,549,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,444,890. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.09.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.