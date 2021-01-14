Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 1,185 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. United Bank increased its position in Chevron by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,889,000 after acquiring an additional 190,480 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Chevron by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $117.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

